Minister proposes tax on ‘window shopping’

According to Odditycentral.com, María del Pilar del Olmo, Castilla y León’s economy and treasury minister made the controversial proposal at a recent Retail Industry Conference, after reportedly discussing it with the province’s tourism, trade and industry minister.
She explained that some shoppers only visit clothing stores to try them in order to be sure of the particular clothes and sizes that fit on them well, and then leave without buying, only to order them online for cheaper prices.
Shoppers are gradually falling in love with online purchasing which apparently is cheaper. All they are required to do is to place the order and in a matter of just a day the products are delivered to their homes.
María del Pilar del Olmo is quoted as saying: “It’s just an idea. A major part of Spain’s identity is the existence of physical and often bespoke shops in town and city centres and, of course, frequently in villages, too; and the only way to ensure they survive is by seeking out innovative ideas. This does not necessarily mean shops will definitely start charging for trying on – this was only an example.”
It is reported that an online poll conducted following the minister’s proposal had 91% kicking against it outright, saying shoppers have an unalienable right to try clothes they intend to buy, in order to be convinced that they are making the right choices.