Minister proposes tax on ‘window shopping’

Some Spanish are kicking against a proposal by minister of the country’s province of Castilla y León that a fee be imposed on shoppers who visit brick and mortar clothing stores just to try on clothes and leave without buying.

According to Odditycentral.com, María del Pilar del Olmo, Castilla y León’s economy and treasury minister made the controversial proposal at a recent Retail Industry Conference, after reportedly discussing it with the province’s tourism, trade and industry minister.

She explained that some shoppers only visit clothing stores to try them in order to be sure of the particular clothes and sizes that fit on them well, and then leave without buying, only to order them online for cheaper prices.

Shoppers are gradually falling in love with online purchasing which apparently is cheaper. All they are required to do is to place the order and in a matter of just a day the products are delivered to their homes.

María del Pilar del Olmo is quoted as saying: “It’s just an idea. A major part of Spain’s identity is the existence of physical and often bespoke shops in town and city centres and, of course, frequently in villages, too; and the only way to ensure they survive is by seeking out innovative ideas. This does not necessarily mean shops will definitely start charging for trying on – this was only an example.”

It is reported that an online poll conducted following the minister’s proposal had 91% kicking against it outright, saying shoppers have an unalienable right to try clothes they intend to buy, in order to be convinced that they are making the right choices.

Some people have also argued that if the practice popularly known as 'window shopping' is charged as the Spanish minister has proposed, it will discourage shoppers from visiting clothing shops and permanently resort to online purchasing which is already the preferred choice.