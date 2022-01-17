Mob kills Ghanaian marijuana seller who stabbed a buyer to death over payment

According to reports, one of the deceased persons identified as 30-year-old Nana Bonsu bought the narcotic herb from the vendor but allegedly failed to pay.

The vendor then stabbed the buyer multiple times during a misunderstanding, leading to his death.

An eyewitness told Akoma News’ Kwabena Nyamekye that the marijuana seller “pulled a knife and stabbed Nana Bonsu multiple times after he [the suspect] failed to pay”.

Some angry residents then lynched the suspect too without taking him to the police station.

It is further reported that three other residents have also sustained injuries during the fatal incident.