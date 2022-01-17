RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Mob kills Ghanaian marijuana seller who stabbed a buyer to death over payment

Two young Ghanaian men have died following a disagreement over payment for marijuana (wee).

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma district in the Ashanti region.

According to reports, one of the deceased persons identified as 30-year-old Nana Bonsu bought the narcotic herb from the vendor but allegedly failed to pay.

The vendor then stabbed the buyer multiple times during a misunderstanding, leading to his death.

An eyewitness told Akoma News’ Kwabena Nyamekye that the marijuana seller “pulled a knife and stabbed Nana Bonsu multiple times after he [the suspect] failed to pay”.

Some angry residents then lynched the suspect too without taking him to the police station.

It is further reported that three other residents have also sustained injuries during the fatal incident.

The remains of the two young men have been reportedly taken by the police and have been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

