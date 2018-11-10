Mother ‘rents out’ her 14-year-old daughter to sex clients

news

The sad story of a 14-year-old girl (name withheld) left goosebumps on the bodies of listeners to her harrowing story of how she graduated to become a top class prostitute after being introduced to the illicit trade by no less a person than her biological mother.

According to her, at an interaction with parents on how best they can contribute to curb child prostitution, teenage pregnancy and child marriage in the Central Region at advocacy meeting with parents at Mankessim organized by the Central Regional Department of Gender, it was revealed that the mother forced her to sleep with her client for catching them having sexual intercourse in their bedroom.

The teenager from Mankessim in the Central Region who has been buying different types of condoms from pharmacy shops narrated her ordeal to a pharmacist after being interrogated on what she uses the condoms for at that age.

She revealed that her biological mother even forced her to sleep with her client as an initiation process to the sex trade.

Giving details of how it all started, she revealed that one day she returned from school only to meet her mother at home engaging in sexual intercourse with an unknown man in their bedroom so she got annoyed and walk out from the room.

The woman after the act told her (girl) it was the trade she was engaged in to fend for the family and vowed not to cater for her which meant she was supposed to drop out of school.

In the ensuing days, she asked the girl to also consider joining in the trade in view of the fact it was lucrative and handed one of her clients to her who slept with her in return for cash beginning her long journey to prostitution.

credit: mynewsgh