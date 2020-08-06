The shocking video circulating on social media shows the little girl with her mother and siblings standing close to the victim.

As they stood, the little girl bent down cunningly to steal the lady’s bag surreptitiously.

Her mother deliberately turned her face away as though she was unaware of what her daughter was doing, but she was rather spying around to ensure nobody was watching the act.

After the little girl succeeded in picking the victim’s bag without her noticing, her mother quickly rushed out of the mall with her and younger siblings.

Well, they may have evaded the eyes of humans but not that of the CCTV camera.

Watch the entire robbery in the video below: