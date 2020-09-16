The bloody incident happened at the Kapseret town of Kenya’s Uasin Gishu county, according to Tuko.co.ke.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that the suspect identified as George Kinoti’s name was mentioned by three other suspects arrested earlier, so they were led to his house by the three other suspects.

Their arrest was occasioned by the attack and robbery of a rider of his motorcycle, leaving him unconscious.

"Three robbery with violence suspects who have been terrorising Kapseret bodaboda operators in Uasin Gishu county were last night arrested and three motorcycles recovered at Soy Likuyani following a swift pursuit on them after they attacked and robbed a victim, leaving him unconscious," Tuko.co.ke quoted the DCI as having said in a statement.

"On gaining consciousness, the victim, whose motorcycle was robbed after the gang of four armed with machetes attacked him at Berur area, alerted the police who jointly with members of the public pursued the suspects with the aid of a tracker fixed on the bike."

Police rushed to Sauti ya Engine estate with the three suspects identified as Zedrick Mulama, Robert Safari and Silas Lugalia, hoping to apprehend the fourth one, but although they met him at home, he reached for a kitchen knife and cut his throat and died.

"After interrogating the suspects, officers proceeded to the home of the fourth suspect at Sauti ya Engine estate, but who on sighting the police and to avoid arrest took his life by cutting open his throat with a kitchen knife. The three suspects are in custody being processed for arraignment," the DCI stated.