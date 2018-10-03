MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers

The unnamed Kenyan lawmaker is reported to have told police that he was under the influence of juju when he gave KSh 76 million to the suspected criminals, and proceeded to sell his car and a parcel of land in order to yield more returns.
However, it has emerged from sources within the Kenyan police that an unnamed lawmaker has also lost his KSh 76 million in addition to his car and a parcel of land in order to yield high returns.
The suspects include Abdoulaye Tamba Kouro alongside his son Abdala Tamba, a Kenyan Anthony Mangangi and another
Police are reported to have found over KSh 1 billion fake currencies in their rented apartment.
Their modus operandi was to take genuine currencies from their victims with the promise of giving them multiples in return, only to give them fake ones instead.
As to what could have made an educated lawmaker to venture into that illegal gambling, he is reported to have told police that he was under the influence of juju.
When the suspects made their first appearance in court on Tuesday, October 2, the they were remanded upon the request of the police to enable them ascertain how the two Malians who are also part of the gang managed to stay in the country without the necessary legal documentation.