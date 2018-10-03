Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers


Unimaginable! MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers

The unnamed Kenyan lawmaker is reported to have told police that he was under the influence of juju when he gave KSh 76 million to the suspected criminals, and proceeded to sell his car and a parcel of land in order to yield more returns.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers play

No less a person than a member of Kenya’s parliament is among eight victims who got scammed by frauds who promised to multiply their cash for them.

Tuko.co.ke reported the arrest of three suspects on Monday, October 1, in Nairobi. However, it has emerged from sources within the Kenyan police that an unnamed lawmaker has also lost his KSh 76 million in addition to his car and a parcel of land in order to yield high returns.

The suspects include Abdoulaye Tamba Kouro alongside his son Abdala Tamba, a Kenyan Anthony Mangangi and another

Police are reported to have found over KSh 1 billion fake currencies in their rented apartment.

MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers play

 

Their modus operandi was to take genuine currencies from their victims with the promise of giving them multiples in return, only to give them fake ones instead.

READ ALSO: Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room

As to what could have made an educated lawmaker to venture into that illegal gambling, he is reported to have told police that he was under the influence of juju.

When the suspects made their first appearance in court on Tuesday, October 2, the they were remanded upon the request of the police to enable them ascertain how the two Malians who are also part of the gang managed to stay in the country without the necessary legal documentation.

Prior to their arrest, the suspects successfully duped their victims of millions of Kenyan Shillings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Invasion Of Privacy: Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone Invasion Of Privacy Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone
Video: Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bed Video Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bed
Raw Sauce, No Ketchup: Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with Ghana freshness dripping like sauce Raw Sauce, No Ketchup Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with Ghana freshness dripping like sauce
Tragic: Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol station Tragic Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol station
Fresh Boys: Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival French boys Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival French boys
Weird Food: Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken in Chinese shop Weird Food Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken in Chinese shop

Recommended Videos

Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse
Unfortunate: Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly
Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy



Top Articles

1 Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival French boysbullet
2 In Market Woman gives birth to lizard after 2 years of pregnancybullet
3 Tragic Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol stationbullet
4 Weird Food Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken in...bullet
5 Bizarre University professor accidentally shows porn in lecture hallbullet
6 Millimetres From Death Shocking moment a crippled man in...bullet
7 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
8 Raw Sauce, No Ketchup Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with...bullet
9 Shocking Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative journalist to...bullet

Related Articles

New Scam Alert! Naija scammers make Ghana Circle swindlers look like babies
Video Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly
Appalling! Indian man caught having sex with homeless little girl in his car
Controversy! Minister proposes tax on ‘window shopping’
Drama Father of twins collapses as his wife gives birth to triplets
Video Man narrates how he got his penis restored after it disappeared
Hilarious! Divorced man arrested for stealing 73 wedding gowns
Inspiration! Woman returns to basic school after childbearing
So Sad Flight attendant sacked for accepting fiancés proposal mid-air
Unfortunate Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell

Top Videos

1 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
2 Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizzabullet
3 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
4 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is...bullet
5 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
6 Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too uglybullet
7 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
8 Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list...bullet
9 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’...bullet
10 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to...bullet

Filla

Assault Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player
Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza
Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings
Revenge Porn Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos
X
Advertisement