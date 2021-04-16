MP who was naked during virtual meeting with colleagues says “it won't happen again”

On the day of the unexpected incident, he is seen behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, with what appears to be a mobile phone preserving his modesty, news.sky.com reported.

According to the news outlet, the incident was originally visible only to parliament members and staffers on an internal video conference feed but was obtained by news agency The Canadian Press.

William Amos has subsequently rendered an apology to the House of Commons and colleague members through an email, describing the incident as "an unfortunate error".

"My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog.

"I sincerely apologise to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won't happen again," he said in the apology.

Claude DeBellefeuille, an MP for the opposition Bloc Quebecois party reminded the house of a point of order which requires male members of parliament to wear a jacket and tie - and shirt, underwear and trousers.

Following the apology, Speaker Anthony Rota has cautioned MPs to always be vigilant when they are near a camera and microphone.

This is not the first time someone has shown nakedness to the world through a virtual presentation. Last year, the wife of popular Brazilian TV presenter Fabio Porchat walked by during a live broadcast while wearing nothing.

She tried to sneak behind her husband by ducking, but she was unsuccessful and appeared in the background, provoking laughter.