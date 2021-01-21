Mufti-wearing police officer lies prostrate to beg judges as contempt of court catches him

Sergeant Adeleke Olalekan had to prostrate and beg for mercy by the Ogun State Judicial Panel of Enquiry after he was caught threatening a member of the panel during a hearing.

the police officer had accompanied a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Gbenga Megbope, who was being cross-examined over a case before the panel.

During the proceedings at Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta on Monday, January 18, Olalekan was caught pointing a finger at a member of the panel, in a manner suggestive of threat.



Chairman of the Panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) asked the Sergeant to come forward and explain the rationale behind his action after a member of the panel raised an alarm.

When a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police and a member of the panel, Peter Ogunyanwo, asked the Sergeant why he was disrespecting members of the panel, he could not offer any explanation.

“I don’t disrespect you, sir. I know you sir (referring to the retired DIG). I can’t disrespect you, sir,” the sergeant said.



Realising that the officer was on the verge of being charged for his action, the Commander of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), at Obada – Oko, Megbope joined in begging the court, saying “We are sorry sir.”

Justice Olugbemi eventually pardoned the Police Sergeant but not without pointing out to him that he deserved to have been tried at the Magistrate court for his action.

“Any act of disrespect, insult or threat to the Commissioners or any Panel members while sitting in Commission or any act of disrespect, insult or threat to a Commissioner or Panel members at any other time or place on account of his proceedings in his capacity as a Commissioner or Panel member shall be deemed to be an act of contempt within the meaning of this law under Section 16 of the same law.

"Any person who commits an act of contempt, whether the act is or is not committed in the presence of the Commissioners sitting in Commission, such person or persons shall be liable to summary conviction before a court of competent jurisdiction to be convicted and punished according to the tenet stipulated in the law,” the judge warned before letting Sergeant Adeleke Olalekan off the hook.