Muslim cleric illustrates ‘the best way’ to beat a woman to make her “feel her husband’s strength” (video)

Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj, a Qatari sociologist is seen in a Youtube video, using a small boy to show men how to beat their wives in moderation, so as to avoid inflicting serious injuries on them.

“First, we must understand that the man is the leader of the house. A leader has authorities, just like a company manager. The leader of the house may decide to discipline the wife so life can move on. How does a husband beat his wife? He gives her a disciplinary beating out of love. He loves her.

READ ALSO: Cheat on him, if he complains, “point out his pot belly, bald head and 2 mins sex” – Feminist urges women

“Some people punch her or slap her on the face… That’s not allowed. The Prophet Muhammad… Look how merciful Islam is. The Prophet forbade striking the face. He forbade men from beating their wives on the face.

“Slapping the face, hitting the head, punching the nose – all of this is prohibited. The beating is for discipline,” Al-Khazraj said in the video.

The video has sparked controversy online, with some people saying the Muslim man’s video and mentality are outlandish.

According to him the beating is meant to make a woman “feel her husband’s strength”.

Would you beat your wife?

Watch the video below and draw your conclusions: