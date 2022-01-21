RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

My husband and I run shift on boxer shorts due to hardship – Ghanaian woman (video)

A Ghanaian woman has claimed that she and her husband have been facing so much financial hardship that they have to run shifts on boxer shorts.

The couple identified as Afia Boadiwaa and Peter featured on Nhyira FM‘s Obra when the woman made the disclosure.

Afia claimed that life has been difficult for them and intensified in the past six months so much that she was forced to engage in extramarital relationship with another man to enable her and the children to survive.

She explained that her little provision shop is not booming and her husband’s GH¢5 upkeep is not enough for her to purchase personal items.

According to her, when her husband wears boxer shorts for a day, she wears them the next day without washing them first.

Afia is now calling for divorce from Peter so that she will be free to marry her German-based Ghanaian lover.

Meanwhile, when questioned, Peter said he was aware his wife has been forced to use a rag as a pad but did not know about most of the claims she made on the radio show.

