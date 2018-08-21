Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

"My husband’s manhood is big but useless" - Furious woman


Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he can’t go beyond one round" – Furious woman tells court

Sinqobile Sibanda said aside the sexual underperformance, 29-year-old Thando Sengwayo is also physically abusive, which she deemed as adding insult to injury.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
My husband’s manhood is big but useless - Furious woman play

A 25-year-old woman from Zimbabwe who had dragged her husband to a divorce court seeking separation of their marriage shook the courtroom with her revelation that, her husband has “big but useless organ”, and is not able to satisfy her sexually.

Sinqobile Sibanda must have been concealing the frustration for far too long, hence she ignored shyness and dropped the bombshell.

She said aside the sexual underperformance, 29-year-old Thando Sengwayo is also physically abusive, which she deemed as adding insult to injury.

She was quoted by iHarare as saying: “Your worship, this man has sexually abused me for a long time. He has big genitals which would make one assume it works to expectations but it’s useless. He is lazy and does one round and a short one for that matter then he sleeps.”

READ MORE: "My husband wants to kill me with sex”-Woman runs to court for refuge

My husband’s manhood is big but useless - Furious woman play

Meanwhile, on his side, Thando Sengwayo did not bother to redeem his image after his wife had cast a slur on his manhood. He blamed his “strenuous and physically demanding” job for the sexual underperformance.

However, fearing the court might grant his wife’s demand for divorce, he profusely pleaded for clemency, saying: “I promise this court that I will refrain from being abusive and try to be a good husband.” 

Magistrate Ndumo Masuku granted Sibanda a protection order and further ordered Sengwayo to desist from abusing his wife.

Hopefully, Sinqobile Sibanda will now enjoy sexual satisfaction and will not go back to the same court to complain about her husband’s high libido.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Extreme! Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears hot pepper in her vagina Extreme! Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears hot pepper in her vagina
‘No contribution, no chop’: Woman marries son, says "I invested a lot in my son's education" ‘No contribution, no chop’ Woman marries son, says "I invested a lot in my son's education"
What A Business! Football club sells 18 players to buy 10 goats for rearing What A Business! Football club sells 18 players to buy 10 goats for rearing
Gay brothers: Two brothers send the internet into frenzy as they strip down for their 27th birthday shoot Gay brothers Two brothers send the internet into frenzy as they strip down for their 27th birthday shoot
Pushed By Unknown Force: 14-year-old house help kills elderly boss in her sleep Pushed By Unknown Force 14-year-old house help kills elderly boss in her sleep
'Sister love': My husband sneaks out of bed to have sex with his sister - Narrates woman 'Sister love' My husband sneaks out of bed to have sex with his sister - Narrates woman

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven Pulse Filla Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven
Counsellor Lutterodt: Don’t tell your wives when you impregnate another woman Counsellor Lutterodt Don’t tell your wives when you impregnate another woman
Exemplary: Thief returns stolen Ghs 755.00 with a touching apology letter Exemplary Thief returns stolen Ghs 755.00 with a touching apology letter



Top Articles

1 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winnerbullet
2 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates church member...bullet
3 Deadly snake Pastor almost killed by deadly snake he was using...bullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 ‘No contribution, no chop’ Woman marries son, says "I invested a...bullet
6 In Central Region Grave looter grabbed with human skullbullet
7 Blasphemy? “Religion spoilt my life, f**k Jesus” – Porn star...bullet
8 Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she...bullet
9 Disgusting! “I thought she was at least 15” - Rev....bullet
10 Incest Galore Woman divorces biological son, marries...bullet

Related Articles

In Central Region Grave looter grabbed with human skull
Bad Behaviour Court convicts woman for wishing boyfriend’s mum dead
Discrimination! Company rejects woman’s job request because she has a "ghetto name"
Controversy! “If he cheated on you, check yourself and say sorry to him” – Lady
Video University student cries as tall soldier boyfriend proposes to her
Blasphemy? “Religion spoilt my life, f**k Jesus” – Porn star blames Jesus for losing his cars
Video "Satanic and evil mind" - Pastor insults passengers for giving him coin
Trouble! Man arrested for killing another man's wife with marathon sex
Monotony Woman arrested for playing same opera song for 16 years
High Libido "My husband wants to kill me with sex”-Woman runs to court for refuge

Top Videos

1 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
2 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having...bullet
3 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
4 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt advises womenbullet
5 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
6 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
7 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
8 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
9 Trouble Side chick dressed in wedding gown disrupts...bullet
10 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet

Filla

Father caught having sex with son
Abomination! Father caught having sex with son
Jimmy Taylor Racist white man arrested for assault & calling a Ugandan worker n*gga
Coaching Clinic WorldRemit: Calling all children football coaches
Bad Behaviour Court convicts woman for wishing boyfriend’s mum dead