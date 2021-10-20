My husband’s side chick wants him to send her abroad or she’ll tell me about her pregnancy - Woman

According to the disturbed woman, her problem is not about the side chick’s pregnancy but rather, the fact that her husband is begging the lady to stay calm because he doesn’t want his wife to know that he has a girlfriend.
A mother of three children has recounted how she picked her husband’s phone without him knowing only to chance upon a message from his side chick threatening him to relocate her abroad or she would disclose her pregnancy to his wife.
She explained that her husband is a businessman who is always travelling between the United States of America and Nigeria.
She decided to go through his phone out of intuition and found the shocking secret.
She is seeking advice from social media users on how to handle the matter.
However, some followers of social media influencer Tundeednut who shared the woman’s predicament on Twitter say the matter is beyond them.
They entreated her to involve her family and that of her husband to resolve the matter amicably.
