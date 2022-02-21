My mom had sex with my husband for 22 years, gave birth to twins – Woman cries

She said that she had thought she had a successful marriage until she walked into her 60-year-old mother having sex with her son-in-law.

She added that she informed her father about what she saw and her husband was invited before he confessed to the sacrilegious act.

After the confession, she organised a party to which she invited her extended family and that of her husband. In the presence of the two extended families, she disclosed the scandal and shamed her mother and her husband.

Her father has sacked her mother while she has also dumped her husband.

Read the full details of her narration below:

Anonymous woman's story Pulse Ghana

