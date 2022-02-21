According to the woman who took to a Twitter page, The UnPlug Plug: Sub @UGStreaming to share her story, her husband and her mother had been having sex over the past 22 years without her knowing.
My mom had sex with my husband for 22 years, gave birth to twins – Woman cries
A heartbroken woman has recounted how she returned home on New Year’s Eve only to catch her husband and her mother having sex, after which he told her that her mother was better in bed than her.
She said that she had thought she had a successful marriage until she walked into her 60-year-old mother having sex with her son-in-law.
She added that she informed her father about what she saw and her husband was invited before he confessed to the sacrilegious act.
After the confession, she organised a party to which she invited her extended family and that of her husband. In the presence of the two extended families, she disclosed the scandal and shamed her mother and her husband.
Her father has sacked her mother while she has also dumped her husband.
Read the full details of her narration below:
