The retired Nigerian lecturer, Muritala Haroon has filed a petition with a Customary Court sitting in Mapo, to dissolve the over five-decade-old union with his wife, Afsat.

In the petition filed in February this year, the octogenarian alleged that Afsat was in the habit of locking him out of the bedroom thereby denying him sex.

He claimed further that aside from the sex starvation, his life is under threat because Afsat and her family want him dead and she has poisoned their children’s minds against him.

“I can no longer cope with the attitude again. Worst still, she and her relatives want me dead. Afsat attempted to stab me. She is misleading our six children. She has turned them against me'' he said

READ ALSO: Ghanaian prophetess narrates how she lived with dwarfs for 7 years & killed many people (video)

Meanwhile, in her response to the petition, Afsat rejected the prayer for separation and alleged to the court that Haroon is promiscuous, so she cannot have sex with him.

“Prof is promiscuous. I cannot have anything to do with [him] because he slept with his close friend’s three wives. My Lord, Haroon slept with the three wives of the man who acted as an intermediary whenever we had problems” she alleged.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, at the resumed hearing in the suit today March 18, professor Haroon told the court that Afsat did not abide by the advice of the court for them to have sex.

“My wife did not abide by the advice given to her by this court to allow peace to reign by agreeing to perform her wifely duties.”

It is reported that Afsat was absent and nobody represented her in court during Thursday’s proceedings

The President of the court, Ademola Odunade, appealed to Haroon to exercise more patience and adjourned the case until May 17.

“The court will work with the extended members of the family to resolve the matter amicably,” he said.