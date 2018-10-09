Pulse.com.gh logo
Naked cleaner reveals what happens when she cleans clients’ homes


Naked cleaner reveals what happens when she cleans clients' homes



  • Published:
Naked cleaner reveals what happens when she cleans clients’ homes play

Would you sit and watch a naked young lady clean your home while you are alone at home?

That seems to be the new trend emerging and gaining grounds in some British countries.

That is the job a 24-year-old lady has been doing for the past three months and earns £45 an hour instead of the normal £23 when she does it with her clothes on.

Reports say the lady who wants to be known only as Ann, is a part of a Naturist Cleaners, which provides professional cleaners who visit clients’ homes or offices to clean and do other household chores while completely nude.

According to gistreel.com, the company was founded by Laura Smith in 2017 in response to what she says was “a growing new interest in nude cleaning in British society”.

The young lady who reportedly said she is comfortable with her new found job is quoted as saying: “I was new to naturism. I had never done it before – I hadn’t even been on a nudist beach or anything like that. I’d just done it in private. I wasn’t nervous because I’m quite comfortable being naked.

READ ALSO: Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers

Naked cleaner reveals what happens when she cleans clients’ homes play

 

“I found the first time quite liberating if anything, because I like being naked. If I’m by myself or with my close friends or a boyfriend, I’ll walk around naked. I’m not sure exactly why I like it, I just feel more comfortable that way.

“It was in a flat. I did some hoovering and some dusting. Just really simple stuff, I cleaned their bathroom as well. It’s a nice change after being stuck in a stuffy office all day.”

So, how do clients feel to have a completely naked and succulent young lady go round their homes doing cleaning? Wouldn’t men be tempted to want to sleep with such a cleaner?

Ann said: “All the clients I’ve had are single men, who live by themselves. They’re all different ages, from about their late twenties to fifties. They’re usually quite professional men.”

She explained that: “I wear normal clothes [to the job], I usually just wear jeans and a hoodie. I ask the client to confirm that there’s nobody else in the house and that they’re there by themselves. And that they’re not recording. I take the payment and I ask them what they want me to do.”

Once all the conditions are satisfied, the nude cleaner then takes off her clothes and starts cleaning the space she has been contracted to clean.

Ann said all the clients are made to understand that there is not sexual attachment to the cleaning, though she will be parading before them naked.

That must be an interesting scene to behold.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

