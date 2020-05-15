Well, it is not impossible in certain parts of the world. A naked couple married in front of 40 naked guests and a naked officiator recently.

Reports say Nigel Seymour, 59, and his now-wife Rachel, 30, met on a nudist holiday three years ago and enjoyed a whirlwind romance before getting engaged after just six months.

Nigel, a car restorer, proposed to Rachel in front of 400 naked strangers while on a trip.

The holiday was organised by British Naturism – a society for people who prefer living naked.

Rachel, a care assistant, and her husband Nigel, decided they would be married while naked, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

“Our naked wedding made perfect sense, as it meant I didn’t have to spend £1,000 on a wedding dress.

“Getting married in the buff with your friends and family is still just as magical an experience.

“It felt really freeing.

“We met in the buff, Nigel proposed in the buff and we had a ceremony naked. It closed the chapter,” Rachel is quoted as saying.

It is further reported that Rachel joked that all guests had to bring to her “fun” naked wedding was a towel and sun cream, and nothing else.

The groom Nigel added: “The reaction we’ve had from friends and family who did not attend the blessing was very much, ‘That’s not for us but you carry on and let us know how you get on’.

“But we loved every minute of it.”

Although the couple and their friends did not have any issue with attending the event naked, the other hurdle was to find an officiator who would agree to also strip naked before doing his job.

They reportedly asked around and the person they found was not a naturist but agreed to go nude for the occasion. It is unclear if he was offered anything irresistible to agree to officiate.

After their wedding, the couple set off for a naked honeymoon in the world’s largest naturist village in France.

Rachel reportedly grew up with a naturist father named Harvey Allen, so being naked in public was no big deal for her

Nigel who only entered the naturist lifestyle nine years ago at the age of 50 appears to have gotten used to it so fast and is enjoying it.

He said that it doesn’t matter what race, size or career you have in the nude as “nobody judges you”.

He said: “What I liked was that you had no idea what people did in their day-to-day lives – whether they were a judge, a doctor, or a police officer.

“Being naked just levels everyone out.”

Harvey Allen, Rachel’s 74-year-old father was the photographer at his daughter’s wedding.

According to Daily Star, the couple decided to wear clothes on their legal ceremony.