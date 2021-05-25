Newly wedded couple cruise in excavator as bicycle riders lead them home

It wasn't a lonely ride for the new Mr and Mrs in excavator which had also other bridal team members hanging on its side as before the heavy-duty vehicle was a brass band walking and playing out loud with excitement through the streets.
The rare occasion drew the attention of people who watched on and cheered on the new couple as other road users with bicycles and motorbikes joined the excavator to make a perfect wedding convoy for the moment.
It yet to be known where this happened and what motivated the couple to choose an excavator for their wedding cruise. Regardless, social media users are stunned by the move. Watch the video below.