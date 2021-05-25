RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Newly wedded couple cruise in excavator as bicycle riders lead them home

Selorm Tali

Whilst some take pride in chariots, horses or a fleet of expensive cars for a wedding convoy, a newly married couple has decided to cruise in an excavator after their wedding.

In a video going viral on social media, the newly married couple has been spotted standing and happily dancing in the bucket of the excavator whilst it moved through town after their wedding ceremony.

It wasn't a lonely ride for the new Mr and Mrs in excavator which had also other bridal team members hanging on its side as before the heavy-duty vehicle was a brass band walking and playing out loud with excitement through the streets.

The rare occasion drew the attention of people who watched on and cheered on the new couple as other road users with bicycles and motorbikes joined the excavator to make a perfect wedding convoy for the moment.

It yet to be known where this happened and what motivated the couple to choose an excavator for their wedding cruise. Regardless, social media users are stunned by the move. Watch the video below.

