Nigeria cousins cut off each other’s left hand in bizarre fight

Police in Nigeria say they’re investigating a rare incident that led to two cousins allegedly amputating each other’s hand.

It happened in the village of Alkali in the north-eastern state of Yobe.

The police spokesperson in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim, told the BBC that the two young men had engaged in a fight in which they used machetes to cut off each other’s left hand.

They’re both aged 25.

It’s not yet clear what exactly caused the family fight but the police say it’s apparently related to a farming issue.

The authorities have now taken the amputated hands to a hospital.

The two cousins are in a critical condition and are being treated at a medical facility.

Source: BBC

