Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Nigerian grammarian, Patrick Obahiagbon kneels down to beg for vote


Hilarious! Nigerian grammarian, Patrick Obahiagbon on his knees begging for vote

Patrick Obahiagbon hardly made any meaningful contribution to proceedings of Nigeria's legislature when he was a member, as neither the speaker nor colleague lawmakers could understand his grammar.

  • Published:
Nigerian grammarian, Patrick Obahiagbon kneels down to beg for vote play

Former Nigerian lawmaker who has gained notoriety for using big English words was filmed begging the country’s APC delegates to vote for him to return to parliament.

When he was a member of the Nigerian parliament, Patrick Obahiagbon hardly made any meaningful contribution to proceedings of the house, as neither the speaker nor colleague lawmakers could understand his grammar.

He was voted out of the legislature reportedly because his constituents thought he was not serving their purpose.

Meanwhile, a viral photo circulating online shows the vociferous grammarian on his knees with three other men reportedly begging the Edo state All Progressives Congress members to vote for him represent them in the Edo South Senatorial district election.

READ ALSO:  Father defiles daughter for 6 years, gets her pregnant

Nigerian grammarian, Patrick Obahiagbon kneels down to beg for vote play

 

The hilarious photo was first posted online by Journalist, Ena Ofugara with the caption: “Barrister ‘Igodomigodo’ Obahiagbon, the grandiloquent and highfalutin former legislator finds to his chagrin, discomfiture, mortification, peevishness and spleen that he must put aside his manhood, masculinity, machismo, virility and BROCUS and like a bingo that ate his masters food, he finds he must kowtow, grovel, beseech, wheedle, brown-nose, crawl, creep, cower, snivel and prostrate to be allowed back in the house.

“This is a man that strut like a colossus as he insulted Jonathan and his wife in that era that seems so long ago when there was honour in expressing personal opinions and making it flowery like Obahiagbon then when he beats his chest and says “I am conversant with the utilitarian purposes to which the gavel and the mace are deployed within the existential construction of pragmatic and routine legislative rendezvous. Suffice to say that I can pontificate ad-infinitum…”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abomination! Father defiles daughter for 6 years, gets her pregnant Abomination! Father defiles daughter for 6 years, gets her pregnant
Protest! HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs unless they’re put on payroll Protest! HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs unless they’re put on payroll
Video: Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush Video Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush
Invasion Of Privacy: Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone Invasion Of Privacy Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone
Video: Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bed Video Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bed
Unimaginable! MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers Unimaginable! MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers

Recommended Videos

Local Health News: Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints Local Health News Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai
Video: Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza



Top Articles

1 Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival French boysbullet
2 In Market Woman gives birth to lizard after 2 years of pregnancybullet
3 Tragic Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol stationbullet
4 Video Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bedbullet
5 Video Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
6 Raw Sauce, No Ketchup Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with...bullet
7 Weird Food Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken...bullet
8 Bizarre University professor accidentally shows porn in...bullet
9 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is...bullet
10 Protest! HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV...bullet

Related Articles

Shocking Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving taxi after driver tries to rob and kidnap her
Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die, rescued
Callous Lover Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting girlfriends with HIV
Interesting! Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier
"We Need More People" Tanzania bans family planning advertisement
Amazing! Man ‘supervises’ his own wake keeping
Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy
Oops! What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane!
Video This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex
Unbelievable! My heart is in "a different place” - Gospel singer divorces a day after marriage

Top Videos

1 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
2 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
3 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
4 Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizzabullet
5 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
6 Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too uglybullet
7 Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list...bullet
8 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video...bullet
9 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to...bullet
10 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’...bullet

Filla

Millimetres From Death Shocking moment a crippled man in wheelchair is captured running across a road
Assault Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player
Shocking Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict
Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold
X
Advertisement