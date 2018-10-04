news

Former Nigerian lawmaker who has gained notoriety for using big English words was filmed begging the country’s APC delegates to vote for him to return to parliament.

When he was a member of the Nigerian parliament, Patrick Obahiagbon hardly made any meaningful contribution to proceedings of the house, as neither the speaker nor colleague lawmakers could understand his grammar.

He was voted out of the legislature reportedly because his constituents thought he was not serving their purpose.

Meanwhile, a viral photo circulating online shows the vociferous grammarian on his knees with three other men reportedly begging the Edo state All Progressives Congress members to vote for him represent them in the Edo South Senatorial district election.

The hilarious photo was first posted online by Journalist, Ena Ofugara with the caption: “Barrister ‘Igodomigodo’ Obahiagbon, the grandiloquent and highfalutin former legislator finds to his chagrin, discomfiture, mortification, peevishness and spleen that he must put aside his manhood, masculinity, machismo, virility and BROCUS and like a bingo that ate his masters food, he finds he must kowtow, grovel, beseech, wheedle, brown-nose, crawl, creep, cower, snivel and prostrate to be allowed back in the house.

“This is a man that strut like a colossus as he insulted Jonathan and his wife in that era that seems so long ago when there was honour in expressing personal opinions and making it flowery like Obahiagbon then when he beats his chest and says “I am conversant with the utilitarian purposes to which the gavel and the mace are deployed within the existential construction of pragmatic and routine legislative rendezvous. Suffice to say that I can pontificate ad-infinitum…”