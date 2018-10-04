Patrick Obahiagbon hardly made any meaningful contribution to proceedings of Nigeria's legislature when he was a member, as neither the speaker nor colleague lawmakers could understand his grammar.
He was voted out of the legislature reportedly because his constituents thought he was not serving their purpose.
Meanwhile, a viral photo circulating online shows the vociferous grammarian on his knees with three other men reportedly begging the Edo state All Progressives Congress members to vote for him represent them in the Edo South Senatorial district election.
The hilarious photo was first posted online by Journalist, Ena Ofugara with the caption: “Barrister ‘Igodomigodo’ Obahiagbon, the grandiloquent and highfalutin former legislator finds to his chagrin, discomfiture, mortification, peevishness and spleen that he must put aside his manhood, masculinity, machismo, virility and BROCUS and like a bingo that ate his masters food, he finds he must kowtow, grovel, beseech, wheedle, brown-nose, crawl, creep, cower, snivel and prostrate to be allowed back in the house.