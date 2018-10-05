Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Nigerian guy cries over man boobs


Video Nigerian guy cries over man boobs

Unlike most men who are flat in the chest this guy has breast, what we call man boobs

  • Published:
Nigerian guy cries over man boobs play

Nigerian guy

Whilst some are going for surgeries to get bigger breast, others like this Nigerian guy are wailing to have theirs vanish from their chest.

In a viral video online, a gentleman is bemoaning the growth of his breast. Unlike most men who are flat in the chest this guy has breast, what we call man boobs. He keeps bewailing about his misfortunate and how nothing seems to solve his problem.

READ ALSO: Court jails man for stealing palm fruit

This man, believed to be a Nigerian can be heard saying in the video that he has tried gyming, doing press-ups and even press downs to no avail. He is pleading with anyone who wants the breast to come for his.

On this note, this month is breast cancer awareness month. Please don’t forget to get your breast examined.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Woman allegedly finds sanitary pads in restaurant food in 2 consecutive days Video Woman allegedly finds sanitary pads in restaurant food in 2 consecutive days
Hilarious! Slay queen refuses to pay for hairdo Hilarious! Slay queen refuses to pay for hairdo
Interesting: Court jails man for stealing palm fruit Interesting Court jails man for stealing palm fruit
Video: Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée Video Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée
Video: Rev. Obofuor's kindness should be emulated by other pastors Video Rev. Obofuor's kindness should be emulated by other pastors
Abomination: 2 men stripped naked after stealing gods from a shrine in Anambra Abomination 2 men stripped naked after stealing gods from a shrine in Anambra

Recommended Videos

Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2 consecutive days Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2 consecutive days
Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée
Local Health News: Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints Local Health News Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints



Top Articles

1 Video Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bedbullet
2 Video Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Abomination! Father defiles daughter for 6 years, gets her pregnantbullet
4 Till Death Do Us Part 39-year-old woman says "I do" to 19-year-old boybullet
5 Protest! HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs unless...bullet
6 Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival...bullet
7 In Market Woman gives birth to lizard after 2 years of pregnancybullet
8 Bravery Goat escapes ritual killers with long knife buried...bullet
9 Hilarious! Nigerian grammarian, Patrick Obahiagbon on...bullet
10 Tragic Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a...bullet

Top Videos

1 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
2 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
3 Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizzabullet
4 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
5 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
6 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one...bullet
7 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
8 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
9 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to...bullet
10 Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose...bullet

Filla

Screenshot Drunk man involved in car accident after pressing the accelerator and brake to “take a screenshot”
Family sued for owing huge electricity bill blames their cat
Hilarious! Family sued for owing huge electricity bill blames their cat
6,000 women Man who had sex with 6,000 women dies while having sex with tourist
Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone
Invasion Of Privacy Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone
X
Advertisement