Nigerian guy cries over man boobs

Whilst some are going for surgeries to get bigger breast, others like this Nigerian guy are wailing to have theirs vanish from their chest.

In a viral video online, a gentleman is bemoaning the growth of his breast. Unlike most men who are flat in the chest this guy has breast, what we call man boobs. He keeps bewailing about his misfortunate and how nothing seems to solve his problem.

This man, believed to be a Nigerian can be heard saying in the video that he has tried gyming, doing press-ups and even press downs to no avail. He is pleading with anyone who wants the breast to come for his.

On this note, this month is breast cancer awareness month. Please don’t forget to get your breast examined.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: