Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken in Chinese shop


We found out that this chicken is totally natural and known as the Silkie chicken. They haven’t been dyed or passed through any process of sorts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken in Chinese shop play

Dressed silkie chicken

There is nothing that a person won’t see on the internet. Last night was a nightmare for me after watching a video of a dressed black chicken in the cold section of a shop.

According to the caption of the video, this weird sight was spotted inside a Chinese shop in Bakersfield, California. The Nigerian man who happened to chance upon the black chick was obviously bemused at it.

The Chinese are known for strange food choices. Remember when it was rumoured that they had smuggled rubber rice into the country. Or that video that showed them making cabbages using a kind of greenish solution. Well, this time our once pink skinned chicken has black skin.

Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken in Chinese shop play

Silkie broiler and meat

Upon further research, we found out that this chicken is totally natural and known as the Silkie chicken. They haven’t been dyed or passed through any process of sorts. These chicken have white fluffy feathers with the black skin beneath.  It is also recommend for women especially expectant mothers

Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken in Chinese shop play

Black chicken meal

 

Would you make your pregnant wife eat this chicken?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

