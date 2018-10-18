Nigerians dig up dirty buried frozen chicken to eat

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Poverty is indeed more than a disease. A video of some people at a rubbish site digging up buried chicken to take home is worrisome and heart-breaking.

A video spotted on the Instagram page of @amebowithamacutiex showed some people believed to be Nigerians busily digging up frozen chicken to eat. They were heard busily arguing over territory for digging up the buried chicken.

According to the source, the government had these boxes of frozen chicken buried because the meat was diseased. These toxic meats were said to have been imported into the country from China.

Despite the health risk including possible death associated with consumption of the meat. And the fact that it was buried beneath a rubbish dump, a lot of people were still fighting to dig these up to eat.

In fact, poverty is not good!

