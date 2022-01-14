Nigeria’s Ekiti University staff uses taser to shock student over exam malpractice (video)

"Staffs of Ekiti state university uses teaser to shock a student after they accused him of Exam Malpractice!!!" Gossipmilltv captioned the video posted on Instagram.

It is unclear what malpractice the young male student is alleged to have engaged in to deserve the kind of torture he was subjected to.

In the video, a group of men are seen manhandling the student to ostensibly arrest him but he appears to be stronger than they thought.

As the student was resisting arrest, pleading for freedom and denying any wrongdoing, another man reported to be a staff of the school emerged with a taser in hand.

He then walked straight to the struggling student and shocked him with the taser. The victim made screamed in shock and pain.

Having tamed him, the alleged staff of the university then carried the student away.