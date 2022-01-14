The violent incident has been captured in a video that is circulating online, and according to reports, it occurred at the above-mentioned tertiary institution.
Nigeria’s Ekiti University staff uses taser to shock student over exam malpractice (video)
A student of Nigeria’s Ekiti State University (EKSU) who was accused of engaging in examination malpractice got tasered by men reported to be staff of the institution to facilitate his arrest.
"Staffs of Ekiti state university uses teaser to shock a student after they accused him of Exam Malpractice!!!" Gossipmilltv captioned the video posted on Instagram.
It is unclear what malpractice the young male student is alleged to have engaged in to deserve the kind of torture he was subjected to.
In the video, a group of men are seen manhandling the student to ostensibly arrest him but he appears to be stronger than they thought.
As the student was resisting arrest, pleading for freedom and denying any wrongdoing, another man reported to be a staff of the school emerged with a taser in hand.
He then walked straight to the struggling student and shocked him with the taser. The victim made screamed in shock and pain.
Having tamed him, the alleged staff of the university then carried the student away.
The video has sparked angry reactions with many people condemning the university while others urge the victim to take legal action against it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh