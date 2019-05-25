It was believed that Nkrumah survived the multiple attempts on his life because of the deity he's said to have imported into Ghana.

And according to a powerful Ghanaian prophet, the deity is responsible for Ghana's woes.

Prophet Francis Kwateng, who is the General Overseer of the House of Power Ministries, said the deity has dominated the affairs of Ghana since it was brought to Ghana.

“Since the introduction of that god by Nkrumah, the god has never seized to be in charge of Ghana. And because of this, though Ghana can boast of lots of minerals like gold, timber, diamond, etc, the country will still struggle in terms of finances if leaders of the country do not do the needful in terms of Biblical directives," said Prophet Kwateng, as quoted by the Ghanaguardian.

The revelation is said to have been made during the Church’s one week program dubbed “Mpuntuo Mmere”.

According to him, that god spiritually has been fighting the country, hence the country’s predicaments.

He indicated the country Ghana needs to pay a debt owed that god in order to be free from it otherwise; the country will continue to be under its watch and control.

“If we don’t pay, the “kankan nyame” will take all our monies. If we don’t pay, Ghana will continue to suffer because the country needs to settle that god in order to be free from it” he said.