No man can understand women because God put Adam to sleep before he created Eve - Pastor

While speaking during a sermon, the Nigerian pastor said that women are so complicated that they are the only gender that keeps challenging God.

He spoke about how women would do all sorts of modifications to their bodies, nails, hair, and so on despite their God-given natural features.

Suleman advised men to beware that women always have plan B, so if a man is privileged to be the only plan of a woman he must be grateful and treat her well.

“There is no woman in this world you can understand. If God gives you a good woman, celebrate her. Women were not created for men to understand. God does not want us to understand any woman. Thant’s why when God was creating woman, he told Adam to sleep. If you want peace, sleep. Let God make her what he wants her to be,” he said in a video that has been viewed many times on Instagram.

“Women are the only species that argues with God – God gave them hair; they added their own, God gave them fingernails; they added their own, God gave them lashes; they added their own. By nature, women are wired to have a plan B, so if you’re the only plan they have, celebrate them,” he added amidst loud cheers as women congregants laugh so hard ostensibly because the man of God hit the nail right on the head.