No woman should leave her husband because of infidelity – Gospel singer shares experience

According to Loise Kim, a Kenyan gospel singer, although she is not promoting infidelity or polygamy by men, there are no better men anywhere, so leaving the one you have to search for a better one might be a fruitless exercise.

The artist who herself is a divorced mother of two took to Instagram to advise her fellow women.

Kim added that from experience, most women who leave their marriages because their husbands have cheated find even worse womanizers.

She thanked Hilary Clinton and all the women who forgave their cheating husbands on International Women’s Day, March 8.

“Am not here to encourage adultery or polygamy, but here is where the tyre touches the road. In this world I am in, I have learnt that:

“1. No woman should leave her husband because he has taken another woman reason, no man is better than the other, just know how to handle him and solve your issues.

“2. If you leave your husband because he has taken another woman and you think that you will go and get a better man out there, am sorry you are wrong, what you will get is another philanderer who is worse than your husband. “Fight for this man who belongs to you.

“Therefore, women, stick to your men, know how to handle them, solve your issues and how you will change him.

“Lakini kiulizo tu, is a man polygamous by nature?????????”