Investigations have been launched into allegations that a nurse has made public the HIV/Status of a patient in the Nigerian state of Port Harcourt.

The Nigerian nurse, who has been identified as Deborah Chinasa Anaba (aka Ejimbe Lilian), is being accused of deliberately making public the HIV/AIDS status of a patient.

The Civil Society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (CiSHAN), which is leading the charge, say Anaba is a staff nurse with Nobsams Hospital 44 Trans Amadi Industrial Layou.

The group in a statement said the Medical Director of the Hospital is trying to shield the nurse from being arrested and prosecuted.

CiSHAN revealed that it identified the nurse by matching her online pictures with the picture Hospital and her colleagues in the same hospital.

The groups wants her immediate arrest and prosecution as well as her licence being revoked by the Registrar of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.