Old man who ‘has’ 3 days to live turns multimillionaire after winning lotto

The man who suffers a heart condition nearly gave up as he thought he was "down and out" following the doctors’ prediction.

Old man who ‘has’ 3 days to live wins lotto to become multimillionaire play

If God says yes who can say no? A 66-year-old man from Claremont in Cape Town, South Africa who doctors reportedly predicted had only three days to survive has ‘put the health workers to shame’ by living two years after the prediction so far.

As if that was not enough, the old man has reportedly won a whopping R41m (Ghs13,892,537.93) lotto which has suddenly made him a multimillionaire.

According to Briefly.co.za, the man who suffers a heart condition nearly gave up as he thought he was "down and out" following the doctors’ prediction two years ago.

However, for reasons known to him, he is reported as saying that he decided one day to suddenly stop taking his medications, with the conviction that "God was keeping him alive".

To worsen his already devastating predicament, the Daily Sun reported the man also lost his house in 2013 after it burnt down to the ground.

Having kept a strong faith through all the trying times, the man has reportedly live for 24 months so far in defiance for the three days period doctors had predicted.

The old man’s excitement surged when he recently won R41 million in the lotto Powerball.

He is so happy that he intends to build a home for himself, wife and four children apparently in same area because he wants them to be “neighbours”.

Reports say the unnamed man's children are moving to live with him to prevent people from taking advantage of their father' sudden wealth.

