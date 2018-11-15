Pulse.com.gh logo
Once most expensive footballer becomes a DJ after retirement

The 45-year-old Italian was once the world's most expensive football star when he completed a £32m move from Lazio to Inter Milan in in 1999.

Once most expensive footballer becomes a DJ after retirement

Former Juventus and Atletico Madrid forward, Christian Vieri is reported to have ventured into Disc Jockeying about 9 years after retiring from his football career.

The 45-year-old Italian was once the world's most expensive football star when he completed a £32m move from Lazio to Inter Milan in in 1999.

Aside his unbeaten record for most goals for Italy scoring 23 goals in 49 appearances for the national team, the former Torino striker also jointly holds the records of most goals for Italy in the World Cup scoring nine.

Reports say Vieri moved to Miami after retiring in 2009 where he starred in Italian movie Picasso's Face as Ivan Drago of Rocky fame. He became a pundit for beIN Sports and launched his own charity beach football tournament called the Bobo Summer Cup and has two fashion labels.

 

However, to the surprise of his fans and all football lovers, a story has emerged about him having ventured into music, specifically Disc Jockeying.

Briefly.co.za reports that Vieri is now getting booked to play around Italy's top clubs and is getting calls all over Europe.

The news website further reports that Christian Vieri enjoyed his retirement life at the Miami Beach where he treated fans to frequent and hilarious posts from his laid-back life.

Explaining the rationale behind the change of focus, the football star is quoted as having told SunSport: "My friend Andrea, who worked at clubs in Italy for most of his life, had always wanted to DJ together.

"I used to always say no to him, because I didn't think it was the right time. Last summer I spoke with him again and said let's try and do something.

"I was inspired after I went to Ibiza with my girlfriend to the Ushuaia club and saw DJ Andrea Oliva.''

