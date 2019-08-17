Tests indicated they had cholera and food poisoning after attending a ceremony in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi last Saturday.

The wedding feast was attended by some 450 guests, according to Kenya's Star newspaper.

The food consisted of vegetable salad, mixed vegetables, vegetable rice, beef, mukimo, njahi, rice and chapati among other dishes all at Sh184,000 (GHC9655.94).

The high table was served chicken and icecream.

The newly wedded couple did not suffer from any food poisoning according to the report, lying for their honeymoon to Dubai immediately after their wedding on Saturday.

Cholera – transmitted when people ingest food or water contaminated with faecal matter containing cholera germs – can be deadly if not treated immediately.

Nausea and vomiting occur especially in the early stages of cholera. Vomiting may persist for hours at a time.

Samson Mathu, the groom's brother, according to the newspaper, has written to the food supplier to demand answers.

The caterer has not commented on the alleged cholera outbreak.