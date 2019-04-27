A parrot has been arrested for alerting drug dealers that the police were coming, following a raid in northern Brazil.

The green-feathered watchdog had been taught to call out every time police officer went near the traffickers’ house by squawking loud “Mamãe, polícia!” or “Mama, police!”"He must have been trained for this.

As soon as the police got close he started shouting," a police officer involved in the botched operation said.According to the Guardian, the parrot, who was placed in a chicken wire cage at the police station, did not say anything.

A local vet Alexandre Clark also confirmed that the Brazilian authorities were less successful in extracting information from parrot."Lots of police officers have come by and so far it hasn’t made a sound," the veterinarian said.

He was reportedly handed over to a local zoo where it will spend three months learning to fly before being released back into the wild.This was not the first time that birds have been used in drug trade.

Footage of the raid’s aftermath aired by R7 showed police cataloguing small bags of crack, while the parrot sits obediently on a countertop next to a racecar helmet and a glass bottle.

Husband of the drug dealer who owns the bird was identified only as Edvan, 30, and he was arrested after crack cocaine was found in the house during the raid.

The couple’s 16-year-old daughter who was found with cannabis in her underwear, was released with a warnin according to Brazilian TV station Glob