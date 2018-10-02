Pulse.com.gh logo
Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol station


Tragic Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol station

As luck would have it, no fatalities were chronicled although they all sustained first degree burns. And could be seen in tremendous pain as they were escorted off the bus.

  Published:
Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol station play

Burning van

There’s a viral video on the internet which unfortunately suggests that a busload of people got burnt whilst refuelling at a fuel station.

As luck would have it, no fatalities were chronicled although they all sustained first and second degree burns. And could be seen in tremendous pain as they were escorted off the bus. According to the report this incident happened at a petrol station in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Teenage boy hangs himself after failing to get SHS placement

This incident should be a cautionary message to all who flaunt the rules, regulations and warning signs displayed at fuel stations. Especially, the sign that asks that all engines be turned off. Please insist that your bus or tro-tro driver turns his engine off. Be safe.

WATCH VIDEO HERE :

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

