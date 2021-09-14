RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Pastor allegedly pays fetish priest to hold rain that threatened to spoil his crusade

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

A social media user has taken to Twitter to narrate how a pastor allegedly paid a native doctor to hold rain and prevent it from ruining his crusade.

Church crusade
Church crusade

According to the tweet with a username, @dj_wHacky on Twitter, this ‘strange’ yet funny incident happened in Ozuoba near Port Harcourt in Rivers state.

Recommended articles

Sharing the story, @dj_wHacky wrote;

“Nothing person nogo see for this Port Harcourt Rain, Pastor wan do crusade for ozuoba, e go pay rainmakers to hold rain ???”

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Legon student moaning

Bride caught pants down in a doggy style with her ex-boyfriend during wedding reception

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghanaian woman allegedly finds penis tip inside soup after buying Tuo Zaafi (video)

Woman shocked after she was allegedly served with a man’s prick as meat at a TZ food joint