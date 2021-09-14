According to the tweet with a username, @dj_wHacky on Twitter, this ‘strange’ yet funny incident happened in Ozuoba near Port Harcourt in Rivers state.
Pastor allegedly pays fetish priest to hold rain that threatened to spoil his crusade
A social media user has taken to Twitter to narrate how a pastor allegedly paid a native doctor to hold rain and prevent it from ruining his crusade.
Sharing the story, @dj_wHacky wrote;
“Nothing person nogo see for this Port Harcourt Rain, Pastor wan do crusade for ozuoba, e go pay rainmakers to hold rain ???”
