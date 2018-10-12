Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Pastor allegedly shoots himself to death


Pastor allegedly shoots himself to death

John Derry, aged 75, shot himself on Wednesday, October 10 2018, at about 6:00 am at Odiifo) Akura along the Subinso II to Mansie road, near River Kyiridi.

  • Published:
Pastor John Derry allegedly shoots himself to death play

A report by adomonline.com suggests that head Pastor of the Evangelical Christ Apostolic Church at Subinso II, a business and farming Community in the Wenchi Municipality has shot himself to death.

The news website further reports its sources within the area in question as saying John Derry, aged 75, shot himself on Wednesday, October 10 2018, at about 6:00 am at Odiifo) Akura along the Subinso II to Mansie road, near River Kyiridi.

The body of the man of God is said to have been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital morgue by the Police for autopsy to ascertain why and how the death occurred.

READ ALSO: ‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client

Police investigations into the death of the man of God has reportedly commenced.

More soon…

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Man steals 52 computers 3 weeks after he was employed Man steals 52 computers 3 weeks after he was employed
‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client ‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client
“Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens warn women “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens warn women
Terrible: Pet python strangles owner to death Terrible Pet python strangles owner to death
Disappointment! Lady left with huge debt after fiancé failed to show up on wedding day Disappointment! Lady left with huge debt after fiancé failed to show up on wedding day
Google Maps: Husband divorces wife after spotting her with another man on Google Maps Google Maps Husband divorces wife after spotting her with another man on Google Maps

Recommended Videos

Outrageous! Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner Outrageous! Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner
Unimaginable! Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so he can breathe better Unimaginable! Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so he can breathe better
Amazing! A village where members walk on all fours Amazing! A village where members walk on all fours



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
3 Interesting! Naked cleaner reveals what happens when she cleans...bullet
4 Yawa Fella Makafui’s ‘true background’ exposed by fed up Instagram...bullet
5 Disappointment! Lady left with huge debt after fiancé failed to...bullet
6 Photos Lady runs 'mad' after allegedly sleeping with a married manbullet
7 True Love Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfismbullet
8 Nemesis Man using Google Street View to get direction,...bullet
9 Video See how man humiliated girlfriend after seeing her...bullet
10 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one...bullet

Related Articles

‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client
“Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens warn women
Terrible Pet python strangles owner to death
Disappointment! Lady left with huge debt after fiancé failed to show up on wedding day
Powerful Crab turns off stove to save itself and friends from being cooked
Nemesis Man using Google Street View to get direction, catches wife cheating
Video Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner
Advice “Ladies, control your man’s manhood, use it to make money” – Actress
World Mental Health Day UK appoints minister for suicide prevention in addition to minister for loneliness
Photos Lady runs 'mad' after allegedly sleeping with a married man

Top Videos

1 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
2 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
3 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
4 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
5 Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2...bullet
6 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video...bullet
7 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
8 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
9 Unimaginable! Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so...bullet
10 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on...bullet

Filla

Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
Crab turns off stove to save itself and friends from being cooked
Powerful Crab turns off stove to save itself and friends from being cooked
Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner
Video Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner
“Ladies, control your man’s manhood, use it to make money” – Actress, Maryam Charles
Advice “Ladies, control your man’s manhood, use it to make money” – Actress
X
Advertisement