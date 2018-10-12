Pastor allegedly shoots himself to death

news

A report by adomonline.com suggests that head Pastor of the Evangelical Christ Apostolic Church at Subinso II, a business and farming Community in the Wenchi Municipality has shot himself to death.

The news website further reports its sources within the area in question as saying John Derry, aged 75, shot himself on Wednesday, October 10 2018, at about 6:00 am at Odiifo) Akura along the Subinso II to Mansie road, near River Kyiridi.

The body of the man of God is said to have been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital morgue by the Police for autopsy to ascertain why and how the death occurred.

READ ALSO: ‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client

Police investigations into the death of the man of God has reportedly commenced.

More soon…