Pastor apologises for sending nude photos to married women


Pastor apologises for sending nude photos to married women

  • Published:
play

Popular Zambian pastor Charles Kalombo has apologised for sending nude photos and videos to married women in his church.

The obscene material went viral between September 18 and 3rd October 2018, according a Zambia police Chief, Charity Katanga.

“I am very sorry for sending those nude pics to a married woman it was just a mistake,” the pastor apologised.

”The Bible says knock and the door shall be opened, seek and you be given and today I stand before you seeking for your forgiveness. I know I am a disgrace to Bishop Joe Imakando but please forgive me,” the pastor, who is also an elder in the Bread and Life Church, Chingola branch in Zambia added.

He also apologised to the husbands of the women he sent the nude photos and videos to, adding that the act was the 'work of the devil' and that it was sent by mistake.

“She doesn’t know anything and it was not her fault but my mistake as I wanted to send them to my wife but mistakenly went to your wife”, he said.

The nude photos and videos were widely shared online, after the husband of one of the women saw the disturbing content on his wife's phone.

Pastor Kalombo has been arrested by the police for sharing nude materials, the police have announced, adding he's been detained on October 5 to help with investigations.

“Report regarding making and circulating obscene material occurred between September 18 and 3rd October 2018 at unknown time and place in which Charles Kalombo aged 44 years of house number 54 A, Chingola, an operator at Sasol Nitrol (Z) Limited, also an elder at Bread of Life Church. The same has been picked in connection to the allegation. A warn and caution statement recorded and detained on 5th October 2018 at Central Police to help with investigation”, said the Police Chief, Charity Katanga.

