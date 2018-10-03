Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush


Video Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush

Joseph Ponda who happens to be a native of Tynwald in Dzivarasekwa, Zimbabwe and a pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission is being investigated by the church and is likely to be demoted if found culpable.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush play

A Zimbabwean pastor is reported to have been beaten by passers-by who allegedly caught him having sex with a church member in a bush.

According to reports, Joseph Ponda who happens to be a native of Tynwald in Dzivarasekwa, Zimbabwe and a pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission is being investigated by the church and is likely to be demoted if found culpable.

A video circulating online shows the man of God running with his church member upon the orders of passers-by who had subjected him to some severe beatings.

H-metro quoted a source as saying:  “I have seen the pastor with the woman, whom he was caught with several times in his vehicle. The woman is a single parent and also stays here in Dzivarasekwa. I never suspected that there was something going on between them until I saw the video. I had the opportunity to see him after the incident and he was in serious pain from the assault.”

READ ALSO: Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone

Meanwhile, reports say when Pastor Ponda was contacted for response he neither denied nor confirmed the reports.

He is quoted as saying: “I have a lot to say about what happened and I cannot tell you over the phone. I will be free in two hours.”

Watch the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Invasion Of Privacy: Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone Invasion Of Privacy Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone
Video: Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bed Video Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bed
Unimaginable! MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers Unimaginable! MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers
Raw Sauce, No Ketchup: Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with Ghana freshness dripping like sauce Raw Sauce, No Ketchup Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with Ghana freshness dripping like sauce
Tragic: Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol station Tragic Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol station
Fresh Boys: Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival French boys Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival French boys

Recommended Videos

Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush
Video: Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza
Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse



Top Articles

1 Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival French boysbullet
2 In Market Woman gives birth to lizard after 2 years of pregnancybullet
3 Tragic Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol stationbullet
4 Weird Food Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken in...bullet
5 Bizarre University professor accidentally shows porn in lecture hallbullet
6 Millimetres From Death Shocking moment a crippled man in...bullet
7 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
8 Raw Sauce, No Ketchup Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with...bullet
9 Smoking This lighter is meant for 18 and abovebullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative journalist to...bullet

Related Articles

Invasion Of Privacy Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone
Video Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bed
Unimaginable! MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers
Raw Sauce, No Ketchup Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with Ghana freshness dripping like sauce
Tragic Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol station
Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival French boys
Weird Food Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken in Chinese shop
Bizarre University professor accidentally shows porn in lecture hall
Millimetres From Death Shocking moment a crippled man in wheelchair is captured running across a road
Assault Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player

Top Videos

1 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
2 Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizzabullet
3 Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too uglybullet
4 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
5 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is...bullet
6 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
7 Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list...bullet
8 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
9 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’...bullet
10 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to...bullet

Filla

Assault Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player
Shocking Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict
Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza
Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings
X
Advertisement