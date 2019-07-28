Two pastors from Kenya and South Africa have allegedly claimed to have found Jesus and are presenting the man to their congregation as the son of God.

In photos and videos shared online, the White man is seen dressed in the way Jesus Christ’s character is depicted in movies.

Photos of the man speaking to a group of people in what appears to be a church surfaced on the internet and questions are being asked.

He was allegedly invited by a Kenyan pastor who claims to have found the real Jesus Christ on Earth.

According to Twitter user, @Desaylor1, the yet-to-be identified Kenyan pastor had the 'jesus' dressed as the biblical version of Christ and had him speaking to his congregation after claiming to have found 'Jesus' on the streets of Kenya.

Another Twitter user, @Kennytexxxkkk shared photos of the same 'jesus' being introduced by a South African pastor to his members. The pastors allegedly told their congregants that 'Jesus' had returned and lucky for them, He landed in Africa first.

Videos shared online shows the man being driven in a motorcade with the roof of the car he was in left open so people could see him. He was also seen dancing as worshippers sang songs of praise.