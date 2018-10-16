Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS


Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS and cancer

Last year, he asked his congregation to strip naked and masturbate in church, and they did.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS play

Popular South African, Penuel Mnguni will never cease to be in the news. Among other weird reasons for which the General Overseer of End Times Disciples Ministries has gained international fame was when he asked his congregation last year to strip naked and masturbate in church, and they did.

This time round, the man of God popularly known as snake pastor has given dog meat and blood to the church members, which he claimed would heal them from HIV/ AIDS and cancer.

Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS play

 

In a video titled Sunday Live Holy Communion Service and reportedly posted on the End Times Disciples Ministries Facebook's page, the pastor is heard saying: “So this is the bones of a dog. So if you want to take one home, you can take it. It’s the flesh of Jesus Christ. It’s no more a dog. I prayed for this bones.”

Reports say another post was shared on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday wchich shows Penuel Mnguni serving frogs and rats to his church members.

READ ALSO: Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s baby

Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS play

 

The beginning of the post reads: “It is that time again, where we partake from our Father’s table without asking no question. Apostle Paul said it clearly; eat without asking no question.”

Though this is not the first time the snake pastor has done such weird things with his congregation, some social media users have expressed outrage at the latest story about him.

One Daniel Kunda wrote, “Indeed it’s the End time Disciples but believe me my brother, you have misinterpret the Scripture, even the people who commenting and supporting you they need serious Deliverance, who as bewitched you Foolish Galatians.”

Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS play

Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends
Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan
Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s baby Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s baby
You can fart freely everywhere when you wear this new underwear; it kills smelly fart You can fart freely everywhere when you wear this new underwear; it kills smelly fart
Court sentences man who was caught having sex with car exhaust pipe Court sentences man who was caught having sex with car exhaust pipe
Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob his store Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob his store

Recommended Videos

Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob
Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’ Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’
Fresh air from New Zealand goes on sale for $100 Fresh air from New Zealand goes on sale for $100



Top Articles

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
3 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
4 Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church offeringbullet
5 Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s babybullet
6 Marijuana found in Methodist Churchbullet
7 14-year-old boy murdered publicly because he looked femininebullet
8 18+ Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on...bullet
9 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
10 Zongo men are super powerful and last longer in bed –...bullet

Related Articles

Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan
Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s baby
You can fart freely everywhere when you wear this new underwear; it kills smelly fart
Court sentences man who was caught having sex with car exhaust pipe
Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob his store
“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexual
This woman’s talent is dancing with her breast
People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day
Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling to disrupt morning meeting
GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students

Top Videos

1 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
2 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
3 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
4 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
5 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
6 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video...bullet
7 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
8 Risky! Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive...bullet
9 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
10 Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops...bullet

Filla

Bodies of 11 decomposed babies found in funeral home ceiling
“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexual
“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexual
This woman’s talent is dancing with her breast
This woman’s talent is dancing with her breast
It is unclear how the snake found its way into the ceiling of the bank.
Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling to disrupt morning meeting
X
Advertisement