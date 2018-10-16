Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS and cancer

news

Popular South African, Penuel Mnguni will never cease to be in the news. Among other weird reasons for which the General Overseer of End Times Disciples Ministries has gained international fame was when he asked his congregation last year to strip naked and masturbate in church, and they did.

This time round, the man of God popularly known as snake pastor has given dog meat and blood to the church members, which he claimed would heal them from HIV/ AIDS and cancer.

In a video titled Sunday Live Holy Communion Service and reportedly posted on the End Times Disciples Ministries Facebook's page, the pastor is heard saying: “So this is the bones of a dog. So if you want to take one home, you can take it. It’s the flesh of Jesus Christ. It’s no more a dog. I prayed for this bones.”

Reports say another post was shared on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday wchich shows Penuel Mnguni serving frogs and rats to his church members.

The beginning of the post reads: “It is that time again, where we partake from our Father’s table without asking no question. Apostle Paul said it clearly; eat without asking no question.”

Though this is not the first time the snake pastor has done such weird things with his congregation, some social media users have expressed outrage at the latest story about him.

One Daniel Kunda wrote, “Indeed it’s the End time Disciples but believe me my brother, you have misinterpret the Scripture, even the people who commenting and supporting you they need serious Deliverance, who as bewitched you Foolish Galatians.”