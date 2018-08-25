Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her


Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her

The pastor with the Jesus Way International Church, Nicholas Obeng Nyame, is said to be a secret lover of the priestess.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A pastor has reportedly impregnated a traditional priestess at Awia Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

The pastor with the Jesus Way International Church, Nicholas Obeng Nyame, is said to be a secret lover of the priestess.

READ MORE: 5 things you can’t do in the presence of elderly people and go scot-free

The two first came into contact months ago when the pastor gave her a lift home.

The pastor is said to have had multiple intimate times with her, resulting in a pregnancy.

But the pastor initially denied responsibility and reportedly asked the priestess to abort the baby.

The priestess is said to have placed a curse on him, after refusing his offer to terminate the pregnancy.

Fearing for his life, reports say the pastor told the leadership of his church of the development.

READ MORE: MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools at the same time

The church leadership intervened, asking the priestess to reverse the curse placed on pastor Nyame. The pastor has also accepted responsibility for the pregnancy.

In addition, the pastor also pledged to marry her after she's delivered as part of the intervention by the church leadership.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wahala: Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madina Wahala Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madina
Strange But True: This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex Strange But True This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex
Culture: 5 things you can’t do in the presence of elderly people and go scot-free Culture 5 things you can’t do in the presence of elderly people and go scot-free
Video: Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept with Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept with
Forgery: MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools at the same time Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools at the same time
Video: Is this man under the influence of Tramadol or just alcohol? Video Is this man under the influence of Tramadol or just alcohol?

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Pulse Filla: Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven Pulse Filla Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven



Top Articles

1 “After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Manbullet
2 Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools...bullet
3 Do You Agree? If you “Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people...bullet
4 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Scary!!! Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with...bullet
7 In Jesus' Name Pastor resurrects "dead" girl in churchbullet
8 Unthinkable! Wife cuts off husband's head, buries him in...bullet
9 Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she...bullet
10 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates...bullet

Related Articles

Culture 5 things you can’t do in the presence of elderly people and go scot-free
Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept with
Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools at the same time
Video Is this man under the influence of Tramadol or just alcohol?
Ooops! Couple that fails to conceive for 4 years had mistakenly been having anal sex
Do Or Die! Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy
Be Warned!!! “Praying while naked is like trying to seduce God to answer you, it’s witchcraft” – Pastor
Lake Victoria Man survives crocodile attack in 2016, killed by hippo in 2018
Scary!!! Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with erected manhood
Debate Who is the most 'stubborn' man in the Bible?

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
3 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
4 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
5 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
6 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt advises womenbullet
7 Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a daybullet
8 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
9 Unimaginable! Man finds snake in bedroom swallowing his...bullet
10 Unimaginable!!! Two pastors fight in trotro for...bullet

Filla

Nigeria is one of the worst places in the world to raise children
Pulse List 10 countries you should avoid raising kids or starting a family
Ooops! Couple that fails to conceive for 4 years had mistakenly been having anal sex
Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy
Do Or Die! Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy
“Don't pray while naked, you're seducing God, it’s witchcraft”-Pastor Ben Dzwa
Be Warned!!! “Praying while naked is like trying to seduce God to answer you, it’s witchcraft” – Pastor