Pastor resurrects dead girl in church

news

Founder of the Ephraim Ononye Ministries worldwide is reported to have resurrected a dead little girl whose body was brought to the church by her parents.

According to a post on the ministry’s Facebook page, the girl’s parents rushed her lifeless body to the church, and when the pastor prayed over the ‘corpse’ life returned into it.

Photos of the supposed dead body when it arrived in the church and the resurrection were attached to the post to substantiate the church’s claim.

The church posted: “If God can raise the dead, there is nothing He cannot do….

“Little Chidimma is back to life. …

“Do we still have doubting Thomaeses?

“The mother came from EzzaMgbo with tears and left with joy for God resurrected her daughter after prayers…..

“If not of God, let it come to nothing but if of God, let it prosper……

“I pray for somebody now, in the Mighty name of Jesus Christ, let all that is dead in your life resurrate and let whatever the enemy has stolen from you be restored unto you….

“Amen and Amen”

Barely two months ago, Ephraim Ononye was in the news for claiming he had healed a mentally deranged man.