Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Pastor shot by killers, none of the bullets penetrated him


Photos Pastor shot by assassins, none of the bullets penetrated him

Pastor David Elijah, the founder of Grace and Power Prophetic Ministry International located in Awka of Nigeria's Anambra state was reportedly on his way to his church when the unexpected attack occurred.

  • Published:
Pastor attacked by killers, none of the bullets penetrated him play

Reports from Nigeria indicate that a pastor was on Thursday, September 6 attacked by gun wielding assassins who shot at him multiple times, but the man of God survived, as none of the bullets penetrated his body.

Pastor David Elijah, the founder of Grace and Power Prophetic Ministry International located in Awka of Nigeria's Anambra state was reportedly on his way to his church when the unexpected attack occurred.

Though bullet holes are visibly seen on the pastor’s car with most of the screens completely shattered, his body suffered no harm, according to yabaleftonline.ng.

Pastor attacked by killers, none of the bullets penetrated him play

 

READ MORE: Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly charms mother in-law

Photos of the incident reportedly shared online by Pastor David Elijah’s church members and some well-wishers show his dress also torn by bullets, but as though his skin was bullet proof, reports say he did not even suffer any abrasion.

The news has shocked many social media users, most of whom believe God deserves glory for the miraculous incident.

See more photos and Facebook reactions below:

Pastor attacked by killers, none of the bullets penetrated him play

Pastor attacked by killers, none of the bullets penetrated him play

Pastor attacked by killers, none of the bullets penetrated him play

Pastor attacked by killers, none of the bullets penetrated him play

Pastor attacked by killers, none of the bullets penetrated him play

Pastor attacked by killers, none of the bullets penetrated him play
 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hilarious!!! Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly charms mother in-law Hilarious!!! Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly charms mother in-law
Video: Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breast Video Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breast
Secret Video: Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported Secret Video Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported
Disappointment! Expensive wedding cancelled after guests boycott attendance fee Disappointment! Expensive wedding cancelled after guests boycott attendance fee
Green riches: Pastor commands his followers to eat grass to get riches (Photos) Green riches Pastor commands his followers to eat grass to get riches (Photos)
Kisumu: Bishop charged with defiling three girls and infecting one with HIV Kisumu Bishop charged with defiling three girls and infecting one with HIV

Recommended Videos

Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend
Funny! Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes Funny! Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes
Scary: People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting Scary People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting



Top Articles

1 Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
2 Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept withbullet
3 Video “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white manbullet
4 Power Outage Police boss dies during marathon sex with side chick...bullet
5 Shameful!!! Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day...bullet
6 Hilarious! Uber driver forces bragging slay queen to buy fuel...bullet
7 Good To Be Single? Scary photo of marriage requirements...bullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 Intriguing! “Young guys are only good in pictures, sugar...bullet
10 Video Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breastbullet

Related Articles

Hilarious!!! Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly charms mother in-law
Video Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breast
Secret Video Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported
Disappointment! Expensive wedding cancelled after guests boycott attendance fee
Hilarious! Uber driver forces bragging slay queen to buy fuel for his car
Sad Teenager dies during 40-day fasting, parents arrested
Video “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white man
Intriguing! “Young guys are only good in pictures, sugar daddies are better” – TV presenter
Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend
Shameful!!! Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day over food

Top Videos

1 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
2 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
3 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having...bullet
4 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
5 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt advises womenbullet
6 Unimaginable! Man finds snake in bedroom swallowing his wife’s...bullet
7 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard...bullet
8 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead...bullet
9 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor...bullet
10 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for...bullet

Filla

Will you Moo me? Man shocks girlfriend when he proposes using a cow
Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse
Sad But True Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse
Teenager dies during 40 days fasting, parents arrested
Sad Teenager dies during 40-day fasting, parents arrested
Wild Safari Lion causes huge scare after jumping into tourist van during Safari