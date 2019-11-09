A pastor has been arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour's daughter in the Nigerian state of Lagos.

The pastor, identified as Israel Philip, 43, who has been arraigned and detained in prison.

The victim, according to reports, went to the pastor's house to play with his children. While there, the pastor allegedly called her into his room and raped her then warned her not to tell anyone.

He allegedly continued to sexually assault her for a year until the girl and her family moved from the area and she was able to tell her aunt, who took the matter up.