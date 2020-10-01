Pastors and prayer warriors storm Accra-Kumasi Highway to cast out accident-causing spirits

According to the Ghanaweb.com, they were seen praying at Kyekyewere, a portion of the road that has been in the news several times lately for its notoriety for fatal road crashes.

The members of the Healing Mountain of God Ministry Church further proceeded along the road and prayed at other spots such as Asuboi, Teacher Mante, Omenako, Apedwa, Mankrong, Asafo, Ayinasin, and Bunso.

The ‘soldiers’ of God reportedly prayed on anointing oil and salt before sprinkling them on the said spots of the road considered to be flashpoints for road accidents.

Prophet Isaac Oppong, Founder of the Healing Mountain of God Ministry which embarked on the spiritual exercise is reported as saying that the frequency of road crashes on the road has got to do with an evil spirit implant on the Accra-Kumasi Highway which God directed him and his members to neutralise.

"It is worrying looking at the number of accidents occurring in this stretch of the highway.

"These particular areas are very scary. An evil spirit has taken control of these parts of the road. That is why drivers from Kumasi, Togo driving all the way and end up shedding blood here.

"It is an evil force hidden under these areas that is why we have taken this step to pray to God to destroy the work of the devil on the road," Prophet Oppong told Ghanaweb and then urged drivers to always be cautious and diligent wheelie driving.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abdulai Bawa Ghamsah didn’t think prayers are the solution to road accidents.

According to him, "accidents or crashes are not acts of God's” but rather an issue of indiscipline by drivers and other road users.

"We are dealing with machines made by human beings with rules and regulations on how to use them. So if you default in following the manual of the manufacturer of that machine, obviously, you are going to get yourself involved in what we are seeing on our roads.

"The road engineer tells you how to use his roads, the vehicle manufacturer tells you how to drive his vehicles, and the one who gave you the (driving) license told you there are rules and regulations on the road that you have to abide by to be safe.

"Yet the speed limit is 60kmh and we are going 120kmh,” Ghamsah is quoted as saying. “How will this be an act of the gods?"

Rather than praying to avert the accidents, Abdulai Bawa Ghamsah urged the church leaders to educate their congregations on road safety.

"They should not just sit in the buses watching movies and laughing, rather, they should concentrate on what the driver is doing.

"Is the driver on a mobile phone? Is the driver over speeding? Is the driver doing very dangerous overtaking? All these things they should tell their congregation.

"They should tell their members that it doe not take only the driver to drive (them) safely to their destinations. They are part of it," he stressed.

Well, whether the prayers will work or Abdulai Bawa Ghamsah's skepticism will be upheld, it remains to be seen.