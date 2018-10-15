Pulse.com.gh logo
People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day


People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day

Some are even speculating that she was probably not pleased with the groom because of the apparent age difference.

  Published:
People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day play

Wedding days are supposed to be happy and remarkable days for women as they flaunt the ring and showcase to the public that they have succeeded in tying the knot.

However, ironically, a bride was pictured on her wedding day looking so sad that people have been wondering what could have been bothering her. Some are even speculating that she was probably not pleased with the groom because of the apparent age difference.

To be fair, there is obvious frown on the face of the groom too, suggesting that something was not right with both of them.

Photos of the ceremony were reportedly posted online by an Ivorian online user, and they have since gone viral.

People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day play

 

For now, it is not clear what exactly altered the beautiful bride’s mood on the day she was supposed to be extra happy.

See more photos below:

People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day play

People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day play

People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day play

People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day play
 

