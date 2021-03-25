The woman identified as Adejoke Lasisi is said to be in her early 30s and hails from Ibadan, the capital of Nigeria's Oyo State.

Her story was recently featured on Aljazeera.

People can’t believe this woman made these beautiful bags from sachet water waste

Adejoke Lasisi is reported to be affiliated with @Planet3r (Twitter), a team that works together to convert textile and plastic wastes into ecofriendly products.

She shared a finished product of a school bag made from the sachet water (pure water) waste on Linkedin with the caption: “How it started! How it ended! Pure Water sachets Schoolbag; Waste Valuable.”

READ ALSO: Passengers applaud Ghanaian female pilot for landing safely with them amid risky storm

People can’t believe this woman made these beautiful bags from sachet water waste

Reports say right from age nine, she started weaving the popular aso-ofi, a material made from cotton threads originally woven by the Yoruba people. Now, she has taken the weaving to a higher height.

When Adejoke shared her story on Linkedin, many users of the platform were impressed by the fact that she is using creativity to save the ecosystem while making income at the same time.

People can’t believe this woman made these beautiful bags from sachet water waste

“Wow! This is mind-blowing. She deserves all the support she can get,” one Joy Okechukwu wrote.

Then, Michael Osunkwo also said: “Wow! What an amazing work you did with the pure water sachets.”

“Wow creativity at its peak,” Odunayo Olalere screams in shock.

Another lady, Vivian Nwogo wrote: “Reduce, Recycle and Reuse. Bravo! You are on top of your game. Let’s join hands together to make the ecosystem more habitable for us and generations yet unborn while generating income from it.”