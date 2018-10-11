Pet python strangles owner to death

Unfortunately, one man was killed by his own pet snake. Why the snake decided to end the life of its master, we do not know.
Unfortunately, one man was killed by his own pet snake. Why the snake decided to end the life of its master, we do not know. But according to the source, the ill-fated incident is said to have happened in Ghana while on his way to a friend’s naming ceremony.
May are loved ones never be our downfall. Amen.
Ghanaian man strangled to death by his pet python . . A Ghanaian snake lover has been strangled to death by his own pet python after it wrapped itself around him under bizarre circumstances in Damongo. . . The man, identified as Samed, met his untimely death, yesterday, while on his way to a friend's baby naming ceremony. [Crd: instablog9ja]