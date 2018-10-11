Pulse.com.gh logo
Pet python strangles owner to death


Unfortunately, one man was killed by his own pet snake. Why the snake decided to end the life of its master, we do not know.

Pets are known to be excellent companions but I believe that depends on the kind of animal taken as a pet. Instead of a chum, this pet turned into a killer instead.

Unfortunately, one man was killed by his own pet snake. Why the snake decided to end the life of its master, we do not know. But according to the source, the ill-fated incident is said to have happened in Ghana while on his way to a friend’s naming ceremony.  

May are loved ones never be our downfall. Amen.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

