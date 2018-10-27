news

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey for every woman. It’s even much better when such a sacred moment is shared with friends and family.

It is no wonder three sisters have the internet green with envy over their maternity shoot photos.

The sisters, Ogechi, Chika and Onyee, are expecting mothers and decided to document the wonderful journey of them planning to become mothers at the same time.

Interestingly, the three sisters are expecting four babies and counting down to the days they will welcome their bundles of joy.

It is so beautiful to see three sisters go through this special time together and all that beauty is easily reflected in their photos which is now making waves online.

The sisters can be seen rocking matching, off-shoulder white dresses as they posed in the gorgeous environment of Manhattan Beach, California.