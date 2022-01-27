Police arrest 3 people over risky transportation of heavy log in Ejisu

Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro Frimpong told Citi News that he ordered the arrests.

“I asked the commander to ensure that a report is brought to my office and to ensure that all those involved in that dangerous act are apprehended and dealt with,” he said. “We’ve been able to arrest three of the people involved. The owner of the company, a Chinese, the driver of the truck and the driver of the loader to serve as a deterrent to others.”

It is reported that the loader picked up the logs after a truck transporting the logs developed a fault close to its destination.

“Instead of getting the lumber down from the broken-down vehicle, the loader picked one of the lumbers and tried to transport it using the main Accra-Kumasi road, meeting oncoming cars and meandering his way through to send the wood,” Samuel Oduro Frimpong decried.

He added: “We want to educate the users of the road because a school bus was close to the loader and you could see the school children shouting… Investigations are ongoing and others will also be arrested.”

A video filmed on January 24 showed the loader with a log grabber affixed to it carrying the heavy log horizontally. The log is seen dangling in the air causing panic among residents and road users as the driver meandered in-between other cars while facing on-coming ones.