The Ghana News Agency reported that Dr Kankam Nkrumah was arrested by officials of the Medical and Dental Council during a visit to the Anyinam area to conduct a headcount of Medical Doctors, Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anaesthetists.

Eastern Region Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh is reported to have confirmed the arrest.

The GNA said the administrative Manager of the Medical and Dental Council, Bright Atsu and his team saw the suspect, Nkrumah sitting in the consulting room prescribing medicine with 15 patient folders on his table when they entered the Yesukrom Medical Centre.

They seized the folders and one stethoscope to be used as evidence against the suspect.

If found guilty, Dr Kankam Nkrumah faces imprisonment and a likely fine, if the court deems it fit.