Police arrest gay man for scattering partner’s anus


Assault! Police arrest gay man for scattering partner’s anus

Okon Bassey had gone to lodge a complaint at the Onipanu Divisional Headquarter that Ademola Adekunle was threatening his life with violence.

  • Published:
Nigeria’s Ogun State Police command is holding two men for allegedly engaging in a homosexual activity.

Reports say Okon Bassey had gone to lodge a complaint at the Onipanu Divisional Headquarter that Ademola Adekunle was threatening his life with violence.

However, investigations later revealed that the two were actually gay partners and have been engaging in homosexuality, leading to the arrest of the duo.

Ademola reportedly confessed to being introduced to Bassey by one Mandela for homosexual dating, when police interrogated him on Wednesday after his arrest.

Ademola, according to police, said Bassey had promised to pay him N20,000 if he agreed to be his sex partner, but after having sex with him several times he has failed to fulfill the promise.

A statement reportedly released by Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said: “Upon the confession, the two of them were promptly arrested and detained. Ademola was taken to hospital and medical report confirmed that his anus has been violently tampered with.

Both Okon Bassey and Ademola Adekunle were detained by the police, rendering the earlier report of threat by Bassey worthless.

DSP Oyeyemi added that: “The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has given directives for the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.” 

